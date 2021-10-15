Friendswood High School receives grant from Tanger Outlets Oct 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Friendswood High School was one of the recipients of the 2021 TangerKIDS Grants sponsored by Tanger Outlets Houston. The school was awarded a $2,500 grant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTooth fairies rejoice: Regrowing teeth could become a realityGalveston considers dropping Hospitality ER over costs1912 house rolls down the seawall to its new Galveston homeCity of Galveston considers selling high-value 61st Street landFormer Galveston officer gets deferred sentence after guilty pleaPolice asking for help in search for missing manAfter three arrests, Galveston cop pleads guilty to bond violationsTwo drown in water near Bolivar PeninsulaMan, dog fetched from boat adrift in Galveston Bay off Texas City DikeEmails reveal early UTMB struggle to obtain COVID samples from China CollectionsIn Focus: 2021 Daily News Press RunIn Focus: Patriots 25, Texans 22In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football2021 Daily News Press Run WinnersIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 2In Focus: Astros ALCS WorkoutIn Focus: Astros & White Sox ALDS WorkoutIn Focus: Clear Creek vs Dickinson High School FootballIn Focus: Astros ALDS Game 1In Focus: Clear Lake vs Clear Springs High School Football CommentedGuest commentary: Texas unleashes bounty hunters on women (91) Although natural immunity exists, health experts say inoculation is safer (81) Daily News editor helping rip the country apart (77) GOP's anti-science agenda bad for Texas and Texans (77) Guest commentary: Congress should follow Randy Weber's lead on our economy (61) Here are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (47) Question of the Week: How do you feel about natural immunity against COVID? (43) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Question of the Week: Should the president be able to create federal mandates that require businesses to require employees to be vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID tests? (40) Guest commentary: Republican Party fostering a tyranny of the minority (39)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.