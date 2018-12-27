Keep Dickinson Beautiful gives back to city

Joanna Friesen Toler, left, assistant vice president and facilities project manager for Amegy Bank is pictured re-gifting Keep Dickinson Beautiful's contribution for the Park-let to the city of Dickinson's Harvey Relief Fund. Mayor Julie Masters accepted it on behalf of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.