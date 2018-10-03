Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Elizabeth Quigley Insurance on Aug. 30. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Walmart on Sept. 19. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for A Cry for Salvation Outreach Ministry on Sept. 19. The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Cell Phone Restore on Sept. 20. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for ActionCOACH of Galveston on Sept. 26. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for CAPGAL on Sept. 27. Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Joy Nails’ fifth anniversary celebration on Sept. 27. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston missed state deadline to report fatal shootingMan sentenced to life for third DWI convictionDickinson doctor faces federal charges for controversial therapyOne dead, one badly injured in early morning crashTexas City woman charged in shotgun ambush of ex's motherCounty closes damaged bridge, seeks FEMA's helpBayou Vista man charged with shooting double-crested cormorantIsle authority plans to build public housing on mainlandAnother woman accuses UTMB of racial discriminationFormer elected official should stick to the facts CollectionsPhotos: Friendswood vs Texas City FootballPhotos: Clear Springs 64, Clear Falls 27Photos: Houston 70, TSU 14Photos: Bay Area Christian vs O'Connell FootballPhotos: Giants 27, Texans 22Photos: Clear Falls defeats Texas CityPhotos: Diamondbacks 4, Astros 2Photos: Astros 9, Twins 1Photos: Mariners 4, Astros 1Photos: Houston 45, Arizona 18 CommentedFor truth, tune out mainstream media, except Fox (100)Vote Cruz to stop socialist takeover of America (95)Where is the GOP's leadership in this crisis? (67)Mainland cities consider subterranean solution to flooding (59)Beto O'Rourke draws crowd of more than 1,300 (56)Despite all the facts, support for Trump lingers (38)Beto should be careful of calling out transgressions (38)There's overwhelming evidence of government collusion (36)A vote for Beto O'Rourke is a vote for all Texans (34)Vote for Republicans to keep prosperity alive (32)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.