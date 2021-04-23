Texas City ISD happenings

Eighteen La Marque and Texas City high school students earned 1st Division ratings on Class 1 solo and ensembles qualifying them to advance to state for the UIL Solo & Ensemble Contest. Pictured with the students are Matthew Taylor, choir director at Texas City High School, far left, and Dr. Nelson Juarez, board vice president, far right.

