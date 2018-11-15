Kimberly Hall wins TASC Adviser of the Year

Kimberly Hall, student council adviser at Friendswood Junior High, has been selected by the Texas Association of Student Councils District 7-13 as the 2018-19 Middle Level School Adviser of the Year. Hall has been a student council adviser for five years and has guided her council to numerous awards including the Outstanding Student Council and Sweepstakes Awards and National Gold Council of Excellence Award, both in 2017.
