CIS-Bay Area receives grant

Communities In Schools-Bay Area has received a two-year grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund in the amount of $210,150 to support a pilot project for Clear Creek ISD and program expansion in Dickinson ISD. Pictured is Amy Harlow (left), Whitcomb Elementary School counselor, and Stephanie Hornung, CIS-Bay Area's community partnership project coordinator.

