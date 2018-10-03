BHS Class of 1985 donate school supplies

The Ball High School Alumni Class of 1985 donated school supplies to Central Middle School. Pictured from left to right are Anita Collins, Tina Bush-Bell, Shalonda Robinson, Kimble Anders, Demetrice Artmore, and Otis Moore. Kneeling in front is Principal Monique Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.