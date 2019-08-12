Under the Oaks celebration a huge success

With over 300 people in attendance, the Friendswood Independent School District held its third annual Under the Oaks celebration on Aug. 8 to kickstart a new school year. Superintendent Thad Roher is pictured with the Friendswood High School cheer squad at the event, which allows the community to come together to meet with district officials about the upcoming school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.