Fundraising group gives back

On Sept. 22 at the 23rd Street Station Piano Bar, Galveston Texas United Charities held its first fundraiser and raised $4,105, which benefitted Access Care of Coastal Texas for its food pantry. The new fundraising group helps Galveston's gay and lesbian community. The group presented the check on Oct. 18. Pictured on the front row, from left to right are Sheila Morton, Mary McGowan, Clay Rogers, and Charlene Lutz. Second row: Robert Zahn, James Heyland, Fred Huddleston, Tim Dudley, and Ellen Klimenko.
