Alpha Delta Kappa Inc. happenings

Pattie Franklin, co-president, left, and Betty Dion, both members of the Texas City-La Marque Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Inc. are pictured with items that were donated to the Today's Harbor for Children project, which provides resources, support and guidance to children who've been abused or neglected. The chapter donated several household items, as well as fleece no sew blankets made by members on Jan. 20.