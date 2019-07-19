Noah's Ark receives certificate of appreciation

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 presented Steve Tolhurst and Kelly Burlander, owners of Noah's Ark, with a certificate of appreciation for their dedication and commitment toward helping and supporting the military and veterans. Pictured from left are Harry Tuton, Tolhurst, Burlander, and Bob Davis.
