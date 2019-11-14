Student Lighthouse Team happenings

Odyssey Academy Galveston Elementary School’s Student Lighthouse Team of 2018-19 was recognized recently by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association for its outstanding contributions to their school and community by its participation in the "7 Habits of Leader in Me" program. Pictured on back row, from left, Shalyse Thomas, LeeAnn Laws, Aubrey Betts, Amarni Fulton, Mario Garcia, and Ga’Noal Scott. Front row, from left, Allison Galindo, Aubrey Smith, Helen Casados, and Aubree Burnham. Not Pictured: Zasha Larios, Jayden Jones, Makalynn Herbert, Gabby McAvoy, Zoe Humphrey, and Carmen Hernandez.