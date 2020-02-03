Local students make honor roll
The following Galveston County students have made the honor roll and/or dean's list at the following colleges and universities:
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — Lauren Collum and Marissa Halvorson, of Friendswood; Scarlett Jetty, Brian Martin, and Ashleigh Thompson, of League City; and Autumn Creech, of Santa Fe.
Texas A&M University-Kingsville — Sophia Hurley, of Friendswood.
•••
Odyssey Academy students place in art contest
Several Odyssey Academy Galveston student artists placed in the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art contest.
Lydia Culver, a seventh-grader, and Analise Allred, a junior, were "Best of Show" winners and their work will be on display at the rodeo gallery. Gold Medal winners include first-grader Harrison Evans, fifth-grader Makayla Bryant, eighth-grader Melissa Ramos, ninth-grader Erick Mendez, and sophomore Devon Fiesel.
Receiving “award of excellence” finalist ribbons are elementary students Chevonne Francis, Rilynn Galindo, Kylia Gilliland, Daniel Jackson, Emilia Olveda, Julian Padilla, Khloey Perdew, Adrian Ramirez and Shelbi Watson.
Also earning finalist ribbons are middle school students Aiden Acosta, Melaney Anthony, Alex Barkley, Mikaela Ely, Lucas Gonzalez, Lilabeth Halcumb, Sixto Macias, Elijah Martinez, Tyler Reed, Isaac Rosas, Destiny Sifuentes and Chyanne Wagner.
High school finalists are Angel Mendez, Charlotte Mosher, Heather Parris, Brooke Partlow, Isabelle Sanchez, Edgar Sosa Rivera and Helen Orellana Vasquez.
Odyssey Academy art teachers are Laura Baack, Leslie Kriewaldt and Laura Lumpkin.
