On Jan. 22, Clear Creek Independent School District recognized hundreds of students for their work and scientific achievements at the 2019 Science & Engineering Fair Awards Night.
With more than 3,000 elementary students participating in their campus-level science and engineering fairs, nearly 400 fourth- and fifth-graders advanced to the district-level competition. More than 320 intermediate and high school students competed in three divisions and 17 categories.
The judges selected Grand Award winners and place winners. Next in the competition, 124 junior and senior division winners are eligible to advance to the Science & Engineering Fair of Houston on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Several students received special recognition through the Iyar Fine Arts Forum Sound Music Through Science — Universal Peace Through Music Award, which is presented to students with fine arts-related science projects.
Grand Award winners: Ashley Hoffman, of Clear Springs High School; Sophie Gao, Himadri Gunarathna, Kumaran Selva, and Taylor Blanchard, of Clear Lake High School; Andrew Sampson, of Clear Falls High School; and Marcus Schlauch, of Clear Brook High School.
IYAR Fine Arts Award winners: Matthew Dorang, of Clear Falls High School; and Jourden Esparza, of Seabrook Intermediate School.
