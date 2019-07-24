Maya Senegal receives $1,000 scholarship

Maya Senegal, a Texas City High School student who will be attending College of the Mainland, and will later attend Galveston College to pursue a degree in nursing, is pictured receiving a $1,000 scholarship from the Sons of the American Legion Squadron No. 89. Pictured from left is Nick Arevalo, commander, Senegal, Alan Sonntag, finance officer, and Mike Alexander, chaplain.
