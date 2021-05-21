Friendswood chamber honors Top 10 graduates

The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce honored the Top 10 Friendswood High School 2021 graduates on April 29 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Friendswood. Pictured on front row from left is Kacie Bridwell, valedictorian; Sophia Hammerle; Sia Ramchandran; Mara White; and Nicholas Cipolla. Back row from left is Justin Ouyang, salutatorian; Adam Boehnke; Yujiang Chen; Pumarie Madden; and Megna Panchbhavi.

