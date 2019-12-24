W. C. "Bo" Hunter, of Pilots for Patients, presented seventh- and eighth-graders of Blocker Middle School with an opportunity to tour the aviation world at various locations in the Greater Houston-Galveston area.
The students visited the Ellington Air Traffic Control Tower where they learned how the air traffic controllers identify all aircrafts and how they keep the aircrafts separated in the air and on the ground.
The group also got to visit the Memorial Hermann Hospital Life Flight Helicopter, Signature Ground Operations, and Aviation Services where the students experienced the scheduling of all maintenance of aircrafts. All phases of instrument, electronic and parts of the aircraft were explained including the airframe and other components.
