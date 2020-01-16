Health district happenings

Galveston County Health District Epidemiologists Karla Ruiz, left, and Sharon Stonum were board certified in infection prevention and control after completing a certification program offered by the Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology in December. This certification is a way for epidemiologists to go the extra mile in ensuring their community gets their best knowledge and service. Thanks to their initiative, they're better prepared to work with infection control practitioners in preventing the spread of disease of Galveston County.