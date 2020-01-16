Health district happenings

Galveston County Health District Epidemiologists Karla Ruiz, left, and Sharon Stonum were board certified in infection prevention and control after completing a certification program offered by the Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology in December. This certification is a way for epidemiologists to go the extra mile in ensuring their community gets their best knowledge and service. Thanks to their initiative, they're better prepared to work with infection control practitioners in preventing the spread of disease of Galveston County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.