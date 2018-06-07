President John Hamlin, right, of the Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Caroline Chessher the Texas Society’s Knight Essay Scholarship contest third place medal and certificate during its May chapter meeting. Chessher placed third out of 21 participants, and her essay was on Thomas Paine. Also pictured is John Lenes.
