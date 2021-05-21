Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Several members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recognized at a recent meeting for their generous financial contributions to their club. Each member pictured was honored either with a higher category recognition as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, or for special recognition as a VIT member (Fifth in Texas) of the club's Galveston Rotary Foundation. Pictured from left is Gary Peters, Cissy Matthews, Sally Byrom, and Immediate Past President Jim Byrom. Club President Mike Guarino, far right, presented the awards.

