Galveston College students win scholarships

Roy DeGesero, master of Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6, awarded six $500 "Tools" scholarships to Galveston College ATC Workforce Program graduates. Recipients were Shona Gastian, Shelby Daues, Taylor Haydel, Jacob Murphy, Jon Engleman, and Jay Balasubramanian. Also pictured are instructors Daryl Williams, Sandra Villeral, Tyree Bearden, Ronald Foster, and James Love.

