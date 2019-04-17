Ray Pinard receives 'Roll of Fame' Award

Rotarian Ray Pinard was honored recently by the Rotary Club of Galveston for receiving the Rotary District 5910's prestigious "Roll of Fame" Award for 2019. For over four decades, Pinard has been an active Rotarian and currently serves his club as co-chair for the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Award Conference held each January, and as chair for the club's annual holiday luncheon Meals On Wheels Bread-Basket fundraiser. Presenting the award is club President Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler.

