Medical center honors doctor

Clear Lake Regional Medical Center celebrated the life of Dr. Warren C. “Rocky” Miller with family, friends, and colleagues recently at a private ceremony. The event marked the dedication of the hospital’s largest conference room to the pulmonologist and professor, who practiced in Webster for nearly 40 years and passed away earlier this year. Dr. Miller’s wife, Lynn, poses next to a dedication plaque honoring her late husband of 49 years.

