2020 Gold Ribbon Award winners announced
More than 130 food service establishments were recognized in June by the Galveston County Health District as winners of the 2020 Gold Ribbon Award. This marks the 24th year the Gold Ribbon Awards have been presented.
Each year, the health district recognizes food service establishments that show exemplary compliance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules. Establishments with scores in the top 5 percent in categories including restaurants, bars, convenience stores, schools and mobile units were eligible for awards.
The following 135 establishments earned 2020 Gold Ribbon Awards:
Bacliff: El Taco Chilango
Bayou Vista: Smokin'z's BBQ
Clear Lake Shores: Chick-Fil-A and Mad Dog Mikes Catering
Dickinson: Allen's Creole; Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2 and No. 4; Dickinson Food Store; Dollar General Store No. 831; Eugene Kranz Junior High School; Family Dollar Store No. 23291; Fish Place; Living Faith Outreach; Lobit Education Village; Target T-2320; The Learning Experience; and Walgreens No. 09165.
Friendswood: Ben's Texas Gourmet Market; EZ Food Mart; Friendswood Junior High School; Jolly Farms; Kroger No. 744 (grocery department); Primrose School of Friendswood; Profile by Sanford; Schlotzsky's Deli; The Lemonade Bar; and Windsong Intermediate School.
Galveston: Albertine Yeager Children's Home; Best Western Plus; Brite Beginnings Child Care; Burnet Elementary School; Catholic Charities of The Archdiocese of Galveston; Central Middle School; Chartwells Mug Down; Dippin Dots; Galveston Shrimp Co.; Gofresh Gourmet; Happy Coffee Shop; Havana Alley Cigar Shop & Lounge; Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Inc.; JFE Sushi; Kroger No. 302 (Retail, Grocery and Produce Departments); Marble Slab Creamery No. 10; Moody Early Childhood Center and Pre-Kindergarten-Third Grade; New Life Fellowship; Rainforest Café; Rita's Italian Ice; Rudy & Paco's; Sapori Ristorante; Smooth Tony’s; Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods; Starbucks Coffee No. 1041; Star Drug Store; The Beef Jerky Outlet; The Cruise Stop; The Marketplace; The Pointe; Trinity Episcopal Beginning School; Tropical Chill; Vargas Cut & Catch; and Vintage Crown.
Hitchcock: Water's Edge Bar & Bait.
Kemah: Aldi Foods; Cool Cow Creamery; Cool Cow Creamery (Mobile); Dippin Dots-Mobile Unit No. 1; Dippin Dots-Mobile Unit No. 2; Flying Dutchman (Lillie's); Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt; and Wal-Mart Store No. 3298 (Meat and Seafood Departments).
La Marque: Dillian's Sweet Treats; Early Leaders Child Care; Snow King; and Walmart Supercenter No. 529 (Meat Department).
League City: Bay Area Christian School; Beef Jerky Outlet; Cabela's; Chaboba; Clear Creek High School; Cupcake Cachet; CVS/Pharmacy No. 7821; Darwin L. Gilmore Elementary School; Fiona Bakery Inc.; Five Guys Burgers & Fries; Hedrick's Catering & Events; Holly Berry Tearoom & Gifts; HEB No. 0289 (Bakery Department); HEB No. 028 (Grocery Department); Japanese Food Express-2750 E. LC Parkway; Japanese Food Express-250 S. FM 270; Jumping World League City; Kids R Kids No. 29; Kroger SW No. 144 (Grocery Store and Produce Departments); Kroger SW No. 398 (Deli and Bakery Departments); Kroger No. 398 (Grocery Department); Kroger SW No. 398 (Meat and Seafood Departments); Kroger SW No. 398 (Produce Department); League City 49ers; League City Elementary School; League City United Methodist; Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School; Ludwig's Catering; Molly's Pub; Natural Living; Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen-2525 LC Parkway; Profile By Sanford; St. Mary Catholic School; Subway No. 54372; The Cottages at Clear Lake; Tokyo Gardens Catering, LLC; Tsubasa Sushi; Victory Lakes Intermediate School; Wal-Mart No. 4618 Fuel Station; Wal-Mart No. 4618 (Retail Grocery and Grocery-Meat Departments); and Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 5388 (Grocery and Produce Departments).
San Leon: Lawrence Grocery and Roadway.
Santa Fe: Arcadia First Baptist Church Mother's Day Out; Arlan's Market No. 9; Barnett Elementary School; Circle K No. 2742614; D. Kubacak Elementary School; and Pook's Crawfish Hole.
Texas City: Aldi Store No. 21; Burger King; Candlewood Suites; College of the Mainland Child Development Lab; Fetching Lab Taproom; HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland; Refresqueria; Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Susan's Market; Texas City ISD Warehouse; Texas City High School; and The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.
