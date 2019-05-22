Carolanne Lehman wins 1st place

Galveston College student Carolanne Lehman, a sophomore radiation therapy major from Dickinson, recently won first place in the Texas Society of Radiologic Technology Award of Merit technical manuscript competition for her paper "3D Printing: Advancing Radiation Therapy." The award was presented at the TSRT 2019 Annual Meeting and Educational Symposium in Austin, where Lehman received a plaque and a cash award.
