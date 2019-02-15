Rohan Balasubramanian recognized by Rotary Club

Rohan Balasubramanian was recently presented a Certificate of Merit by the Rotary Club of Galveston for his outstanding accomplishments during The Voice of Democracy national speech competition among high school students. This year’s theme was “Why My Vote Matters.” Rohan placed 1st locally, 1st in the District, and 15th in the state of Texas out of over 1,500 entries. Also pictured is Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, president.
