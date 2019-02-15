Kyle Tan places first in science fair

Kyle Tan, a freshman at O’Connell College Preparatory School, brought home a 1st place plaque, trophy and $75 for his winning science fair project entitled “Take my Grease, Please,” a project to determine which drinks best help to dissolve the grease in fast foods.

