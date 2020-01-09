The principal of Hitchcock High School recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2019-20 academic year.
All A's
Ninth grade: Jacob Kidwell, Gavin Shuttlesworth, and Eric Stephenson.
10th grade: Rodney Brewster, Jacob Cameron, Jayla Gilford, Jade Kuykendall, Amy Leonard, Mark Manley, and Dasia Triplett.
11th grade: Sarah Bankston, Taysia Bates, Katelyn Hunter, Courtlyn LaFleur, Nicholas Lee, and Sandra Waidner.
12th grade: Chasity Brewster, Annamarie Cameron, Dianysha Casiano-Mattei, Cameron Cook, Demi Dickey, Jacek Griffin, Isabel Hernandez, Joe Hunt, Willie Hunt, Lyric Hunter, Pacey Jones, Reagan Long-Allen, Michael Love, Emily Ramos, Roxanne Rivera, Marco Sanchez, Gerald Stephenson, Alexandra Torres, Ava Walker, Jesse Womack, and Camille Wonblegnon Bohe.
A/B honor roll
Ninth grade: Abigail Armacost, Nireah Beltran, Samayah Blue, Jerry Bravo, Anthony Cristan, Hillary Drisdale, Aralyn Garcia Kenadee Jones Vallair, Samarian Kingston, Connor Lopez, Bethany Love, Ty Maxwell, Kameron McDade, Braden Montelongo, Kenley Phillips, Ta’kaira Randolph, Chaniya Richardson, Cindy Rodriguez, Houston Runyon, Damon Toups, Trivual Washington, and Ke’mariona York.
10th grade: A’aderius Blanks, Brianna Bouldin, Riley Brock, Kaley Bureman, Hannah Cantrell, Debrah Capehart, Seth Capehart, George Carter, Diana Del Cid Guevara, Madison Fields, Simon Flores, Annahy Gonzalez, Marlene Hipolito, Lov’e Jones, Austin Kidwell, Amber Leonard, Carlo Lewis, Ben Quintanilla, Andres Segovia, Barry Steding, Trevor Strother, Lakey Thibodeaux, Oscar Torres, and Kevin Venible.
11th grade: Marco Cabrera Martinez, Angelina Cristan, Amber Fields, Tara Garza, Mekhi Gasaway, Caden Guidry, Noe Guzman, Katie Herrington, Fernando Hipolito, Courtney, Hunter, Jakaylia Jones, Na’daeja Lattimore, Stephen Morales, Hayley Phillips, Kaitlyn Rivera, Kendra Smith, Chiante Stevens, and Amani Williams.
12th grade: Breanna Birdow, Micah Bumgarner, Jazmin Charles, Jillian Drisdale, Christopher Epps, Riley Fisher, Ayanna Gilbert, Jimile Johnson, Chrishauana McDaniel, Leah Presley, Jaelen Sims, Gavin Smith, Shadrack Ssemakula, Deacon Thorsen, Matthew Vonderheide, Dawson Watson, and Cheila Zamarron Herrera.
