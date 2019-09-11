Santa Fe Garden Group yard of the month 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The colorful and well-maintained yard of Jimmy and Kristin Mayberry at 3419 Cemetery Road in Santa Fe was awarded the September Yard of the Month by the Santa Fe Garden Group. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMotorcyclist dies after slamming into truck in GalvestonJudge signs off on Pagourtzis' psych evaluationLeague City police release video of home-invasion armed robberyGalveston police pursue car across causewaySon's emails to prosecutors delay man's murder trialNew law gives Galveston County Judge Mark Henry an unexpected pay raiseTwo people wounded in La Marque shootingAs crowds and tensions grow on Galveston's West End, committee pushes pocket parksAfter deadly shooting, La Marque residents call for end of violenceHotel taxes to help pay for Galveston beach projects CollectionsPhotos: Clear Falls vs Texas City High SchoolPhotos: Houston 37, Prairie View A&M 17Photos: Astros 15, Athletics 0Photos: La Marque vs Ball High School FootballPhotos: Astros 7, Mariners 4Photos: Santa Fe vs Dobie FootballPhotos: Dickinson vs. George RanchPhotos: Astros 5, Tigers 4Photos: Astros 8, Rays 6Photos: Astros 11, Angels 2 CommentedMost opposed to social democracy couldn't define it (76)Galveston police deserve an apology for overreaction (76)Trump's base has gotten nothing but his rhetoric (65)Trump's chronic lying is no small problem (63)Democrats attempting to tank economy to get Trump (62)Shame on President Trump and his ardent followers (49)Newspaper should stop cherry-picking articles (42)Reynolds v. Sims is why socialists dominate Texas (37)Democrats to blame for decline of great cities (36)Taxpayers are buying votes for Trump (35)
