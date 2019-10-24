Ronald McDonald House happenings

Dr. Jim and Maryellen Le Duc have been hosting a wide array of dinner selections including fried chicken, Frito pie casserole, chili cheese soup and hamburger night for Ronald McDonald House of Galveston families for 11 years now. The couple is pictured with two of their grandchildren who helped serve dinner recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.