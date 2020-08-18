Rotary Club of Texas City scholarship winner

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother accused of DWI in crash that injured toddlers on Galveston Causeway
- Health inspections
- Large I-45 development planned for prime Dickinson parcel; boarded windows at Woody's cause a stir
- On teachers' first day back, one Galveston school stayed closed
- Trailblazing physician retires after 63 years at UTMB
- Child drowns in pool at League City home
- Lumber prices go through the roof on high demand, short supply in Galveston County
- I-45 construction project to displace Galveston businesses, ease traffic
- Four people injured when truck collides with golf cart
- Authorities turn to sketch, DNA to identify man found on Galveston beach
Collections
Commented
- Research will show Trump is the choice for America (93)
- We must vote Trump out of office in November (80)
- Trump is leading America into the darkness (72)
- Critics of socialism always overlook Scandinavia (57)
- Mail-in voter fraud claims are all political hype (53)
- Presence of feds in Portland is wrong and worrisome (52)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's pick for vice president? (51)
- The whole BLM movement is a lie (51)
- Early voting is your best bet this election (47)
- Politician Biden is not the answer to our troubles (47)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.