Space Center Intermediate School

Space Center Intermediate School held its annual "You, Me and the Rotary" Day student-led day of celebration and appreciation event on April 26. Pictured are assistant principals John Hobratschk and Jamie Brownson, Rotarian Gary Ranola, Luna Cedeno Satiago, student, Ann Thornton, principal, Victoria Pino Ospedales, student, Rotarian Raymond Moore, and counselors Kristina Ford and Dawn Wisnoski.

 Clear Creek ISD

