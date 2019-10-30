Johnny Smecca honored by Mary Moody Northen Endowment

Johnny Smecca, right, received the 2019 Mary Moody Northen Endowment Community Benefactor Award on Wednesday. Also pictured, from left are the endowment’s board of directors, G. William Rider, treasurer and vice president, Robert L. Moody Jr., secretary, and Edward L. Protz, president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.