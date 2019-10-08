Stewart Elementary School ribbon-cutting ceremony

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house was held at LaVace Stewart Elementary on Sept. 27 to celebrate the school’s new spaces and renovations. Pictured are a few of the city officials, local organizations, parents, district leaders, former staff, and students. Student leaders also gave tours through the new spaces and worked together to create their own scripts, highlighting the things they each enjoyed most in each section.
