Local dentist earns associate fellowship

League City resident, Kyle L. Hale, a local dentist with a practice in Houston, was recognized as one of 750 dentists who were chosen to be an associate fellow at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's 2019 annual meeting Nov. 23-26 in Las Vegas. Hale completed a minimum of 300 hours of post-doctoral instruction in implant dentistry, performed implant cases and passed the Academy's Associate Fellow examination. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the oldest professional organization in the U.S. dedicated to the advancement of the implant field.