Local dentist earns associate fellowship

League City resident, Kyle L. Hale, a local dentist with a practice in Houston, was recognized as one of 750 dentists who were chosen to be an associate fellow at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's 2019 annual meeting Nov. 23-26 in Las Vegas. Hale completed a minimum of 300 hours of post-doctoral instruction in implant dentistry, performed implant cases and passed the Academy's Associate Fellow examination. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the oldest professional organization in the U.S. dedicated to the advancement of the implant field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.