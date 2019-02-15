Turtle Making TAMUG Campus Permanent Home

Texas A&M University at Galveston is the new home for the latest addition to the Turtles About Town project, with their very own turtle sculpture added to the ever growing TAMUG campus. The occasion was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf Program Director of Turtle Island Restoration Network, Nick Dominique, Jenna Lamphere, and Col. Mike Fossum, chief operating officer and vice president at TAMUG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.