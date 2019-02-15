Turtle Making TAMUG Campus Permanent Home

Texas A&M University at Galveston is the new home for the latest addition to the Turtles About Town project, with their very own turtle sculpture added to the ever growing TAMUG campus. The occasion was marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pictured from left to right are Joanie Steinhaus, Gulf Program Director of Turtle Island Restoration Network, Nick Dominique, Jenna Lamphere, and Col. Mike Fossum, chief operating officer and vice president at TAMUG.