2020 banner design contest winners

The Grand 1894 Opera House announced the 25th annual Grand Kids Festival Banner Contest awards on Feb. 5. There were over 1,000 entries from four school districts in Galveston County. 

The winners, whose banners will be hung from light posts throughout the festival on April 4, are listed below:

Kindergarten through second-grade

First place: Samuel Galaviz, Parker Elementary School

Second place: Hailey Cann, Parker Elementary School

Third place: Wali Irfan, Parker Elementary School

Third- through fourth-grade

First place: Arianna Sauceda, L. A. Morgan Elementary School

Second place: Abigail Rivas, Guajardo Elementary School

Third place: Angelica Webb, L. A. Morgan Elementary School

Fifth- through sixth-grade

First place: Leah Akers, Seabrook Intermediate School

Second place: Madison Phelps, Austin Middle School

Third place: Shelby Devore, Seabrook Intermediate School

Seventh- through eighth-grade

First place: Maria Smieja, Seabrook Intermediate School

Second place: Anshu Patel, Austin Middle School

Third place: Chloe Powell, Austin Middle School

