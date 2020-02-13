2020 banner design contest winners
The Grand 1894 Opera House announced the 25th annual Grand Kids Festival Banner Contest awards on Feb. 5. There were over 1,000 entries from four school districts in Galveston County.
The winners, whose banners will be hung from light posts throughout the festival on April 4, are listed below:
Kindergarten through second-grade
First place: Samuel Galaviz, Parker Elementary School
Second place: Hailey Cann, Parker Elementary School
Third place: Wali Irfan, Parker Elementary School
Third- through fourth-grade
First place: Arianna Sauceda, L. A. Morgan Elementary School
Second place: Abigail Rivas, Guajardo Elementary School
Third place: Angelica Webb, L. A. Morgan Elementary School
Fifth- through sixth-grade
First place: Leah Akers, Seabrook Intermediate School
Second place: Madison Phelps, Austin Middle School
Third place: Shelby Devore, Seabrook Intermediate School
Seventh- through eighth-grade
First place: Maria Smieja, Seabrook Intermediate School
Second place: Anshu Patel, Austin Middle School
Third place: Chloe Powell, Austin Middle School
