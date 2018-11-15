La Marque native, Brandon Cahee doing good

Brandon Cahee, a graduate of La Marque High School and Howard University in Washington D.C., is a fourth-year evening law student at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Cahee currently serves as the 49th National Chair and CEO of the National Black Law Students Association. He also was recently awarded the Living the Creed Award at the University of Baltimore.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription