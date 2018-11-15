La Marque native, Brandon Cahee doing good

Brandon Cahee, a graduate of La Marque High School and Howard University in Washington D.C., is a fourth-year evening law student at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Cahee currently serves as the 49th National Chair and CEO of the National Black Law Students Association. He also was recently awarded the Living the Creed Award at the University of Baltimore.
