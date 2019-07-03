BoneVoyage Pet Resort donates to animal shelter

BoneVoyage Pet Resort donated $2,428 to the Galveston Island Humane Society with proceeds from its Hawt Doggie Bash event held on June 21 in Galveston. Pictured from left to right are Caroline Pate, executive director of GIHS, and BoneVoyage Pet Resort members, Bryonna Cook, assistant manager, Ashley Garza, general manager, and Dr. Casey Brechtel, owner.
