Liberty Cox recognized by council

On Aug. 6, Liberty Cox, a resident of Jamaica Beach, was recognized by the mayor and city council of Jamaica Beach for taking action to reinstall a "No Parking" sign on her street. The city was inspired to honor Cox as a member of the next generation, who was willing to step up when the need arises.
