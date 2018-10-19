The 'Stevettes' perform at annual BBQ

Pictured are The "Stevettes," who performed a rousing performance in honor of Aretha Franklin at the 10th annual Stephen Holmes Backyard Barbecue, which was held Oct. 4 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. The event serves seniors in Galveston County.
