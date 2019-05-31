Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6 supports local scouting

Harmony Masonic Lodge No. 6 recently hosted Boy Scout Troop No. 124 and Scoutmaster Randy Drinkwater in the Egyptian Room at the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Galveston. Roy DeGesero, master of the lodge, presented a $1,000 check for the support of local scouting activities. This annual event recognizes the close tie U.S. Freemasonry has maintained with scouting since its beginning in 1912.
