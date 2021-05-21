NASA recognizes Barrios employees with high honors
Shian Hwu, Dean Muirhead, and Mark Schaefbauer, all employees of Barrios Technology, were honored by the NASA Johnson Space Center for their contributions to multiple NASA programs, including the International Space Station, Orion, and Artemis.
Hwu received an Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal; Muirhead received the United States Patent Award for the Pretreatment Solution for Water Recovery Systems; and Schaefbauer received an Outstanding Public Leadership Medal.
NASA holds their awards ceremonies periodically to recognize these outstanding contributions to furthering the space agency’s missions. Hwu, Muirhead, and Schaefbauer were recognized earlier this year at a virtual event.
