DAR learns about the birth of Texas flag

Pictured from left to right are Jaye Hendon, and Pat and Ted Spackey. Hendon presented a program at the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on the design of the Texas state flag, and Dr. Charles B. Stewart, who was Pat's great- great- great-grandfather. Hendon is currently serving as State Vice Chair of the Texas Flag Committee under the leadership of Pat Spackey.
