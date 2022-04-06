The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks of the 2021-22 school year at Oppe Elementary School in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: Emilio Aguilar, Vince Amaro, Kailani Ball, Abigail Bazhanov, Uwakmfonabasi Bernard-Udo, Macayla Boas, Gnarly Chapa, Josephine Clark, Alexander Cretu, Jacob Doctor, Mckenna Domingo, Emma Driver, Ian Dunn, Conrad Finney, Luke Gonzalez, Brody Hughes, Walker Jacoby, Daniel King, Ava Meckley, Reese O’Mary, Evan Shabot, Nora Shabot, McKenzie Spell, Ariana Taboada Dubon and Jason Xu.
Second grade: Aria Arredondo, Leonardo Bible, Quinton Brownlee, Chloe Cheng, Gracelyn Cronan, Remy Dasco, Serena Davis, Benjamin Deltz, Harper Ellerbe, Hunter Godley, Miles Godley, Kenneth Gonzales, Finley Haukebo, Ethan Hopkins, Levi Hubbard, Lincoln Johnson, Henry Lister, Angelina Martinez, Luke Maxwell, Camila Mendoza, Neola Moreno, Lillian Morris, Kaleb O’Haver, Chloe Pacheco, Camdyn Pacini, Garin Scribner, Rory Sechelski, Preston Shoemaker, Daphne Shumate, Santino Smecca, James Spencer, Angelee Stinecipher, Callie Tillman-Valastro, Brayden Woods, Chloe Zhang, and Isabella Zhang.
Third grade: Bradey Barrie, Matthew Bazhanov, Maverick Conley, Eros Contreras, Kingsley Davies, Olivia Dunn, Ian Hohl, Marina Hopper, Colt Lawson, Kate Leo, Rowan O’Donohoe, Tristan Rekoff, Sofia Schweighofer, Zoey Scott, Barbara Serrette, Ella Smith, Gavin Tjanis, Keller Vanderburg, Aiden Wiley, and Deagan Wyatt.
Fourth grade: Grayson Bocado-Strain, Kirra Caravageli, Benjamin Clark, Leah Cline, Jagger Cruz, Maya Dacso, Zoe Dell’oso, Vera Douglas, Isaac Evans de Andrade, Micah Freeman, Katherine Gaido, Juliette Galicia, Mia Gonzales, Jenna Gonzalez, Timera Hilton, Luna Hogge, Kane Hopkins, Rinnosuke Ito, Julian Johnson, Joshua Jones, Luke Masel, Elijah Medina, Caroline Mielsch, Keegan Morris, Phoebe Neumann, Benjamin Oh, Margarita Peniche-Galindo, Roscoe Plummer, Abigail Popovich, Louis Salas, Laila Serag, Joseph Shabot, Suhina Shetty, Pippa Stovall, Skylre Stuckey, Avani Temple, Payton Varela, and William Wright.
A/B honor roll
First grade: McKenzie Anthony, Rayan Arain, Grace Avila, Delaney Barrie, Aitana Bazan, Camila Cisneros, Sophia Cline, John-Henry Clouser, Reyna Cock, James Collins, Olivia Cooper, Johanna Crutchfield, Tobias Davies, Gia Dell’Osso, Elliott Doby, Nyah Enriquez, River Farroni, Illyana Galindo, Rosalie Galindo, Robert Gratiot, Dawson Hanson, Phoebe Harkins, Morgan Hendley, Genesis Henriquez, Duana Hernandez, Sage Hopkins, Atusa Husseinzadeh, Dylan Jimenez Olmos, Rosalyn Johnson, Jack Landry, Avery Lopez, Aaron Martinez, Amaris Martinez, Lamson Nguyen, Cameron Norregaard, Alejandro Pena, Lluvia Richardson, Roy Salinas, Reagan Schulz, Avery Shoemaker, and Julian Smecca.
Second grade: Isalia Amaro, Liena Bristerpastma, Josue Cayax, Rhett Comer, Olivia Dowdy, Noah Enriquez, Rylan Flowers, Madison Fuentes, Nicolas Garate Delgado, Henry Goldberg, Everly Hansen, Leslie Hernandez, Rosalie Hernandez, Melody Holtz, Andrew Lakish, Liam Leon, Stanley Lopez, Mia Lucio, LibbyLee Maltez, Jonathan Martinez, George Mendoza, David Myers-Hurt, Weston Owens, Tobias Pendergrass, Adelina Rangel, Savannah Rhines, Chloe Rogers, Valeria Ruiz, Hannah Sechelski, Liam Sparks, Elliott Stovall, Samantha Tillman-Valastro, Eric Vela, and Lillian Ventura.
Third grade: Austin Amaya, Alex Bailon, Kori Burns, Zane Carner, Angelina Castro, Tiffany Enamorado, Kamila Fernandez, Isabella Figueroa, Nicolas Flores, Penelope Galicia, Addi Hanson, Jack Hendley, Skye Jordan, Rory Luza, Abigail Martinez, Vayda Medrano-Woods, Ever Meraz, Mila Morrison, Kayden O’Conner, Houston Pryor, Sophia Rangel, Penny Rodriguez, Sophia Rosales, Olivia Salley, Ryan Schaper, Karen Tovar-Garron, Ian Veazie, Kai Walker, Dallas Wiard, and Jaxon Williams.
Fourth grade: Bethsy Aguilar, Cruz Arden, Corbyn Carpenter, Emilee Carpenter, Jaycee Caton, Coy Cotton, Harbor Drzymala, Morris Flood, Brandon Garcia, Jax Garcia, Melanie Gonzalez, Lily Hackemack, Mya Houston, Brian Lemire, Catalina Lopez, Yaritzy Lopez, Bryan Lucio, Isaih Martinez, Jonah Ortiz, Mariany Pacheco, Aanvi Patel, Mason Pendergrass, Sadie Peterson, Ziggy Puig, Ryder Robertson, Isabella Rodriguez, Maggie Rodriguez, Daniel Smith, Elias Taylor, Coral Telliard, Isaiah VanDyke, and Cash Yates.
