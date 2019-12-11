Valero Energy Foundation donates truck

Valero employees and friends of The Salvation Army gathered at the Valero Texas City Refinery to celebrate and dedicate a brand new box truck donated by the Valero Energy Foundation to support the transportation needs of The Salvation Army. Pictured with Capts. Nathanael and Lucila Doria, from left are Linda Gudat-Cordova, Michael Walter and Sal Viscontini of Valero.
