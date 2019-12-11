Valero Energy Foundation donates truck

Valero employees and friends of The Salvation Army gathered at the Valero Texas City Refinery to celebrate and dedicate a brand new box truck donated by the Valero Energy Foundation to support the transportation needs of The Salvation Army. Pictured with Capts. Nathanael and Lucila Doria, from left are Linda Gudat-Cordova, Michael Walter and Sal Viscontini of Valero.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription