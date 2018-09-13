Local church gives back to CASA of Galveston County

Clear Creek Community Church invested $5,000 into CASA of Galveston County to further its mission to serve as guardians ad litem for abused and neglected children in the community. Clear Creek Community Church partners with organizations to serve our orphan children. They support many organizations to ensure the well-being of our most valuable resources, our children, are taken care of in all aspects of their lives.
