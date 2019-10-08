BHS HOSA group delivers appreciation baskets

Ball High School's Health Occupations Students of America group delivered appreciation baskets to the city of Galveston's Fire Station No. 5 on Oct. 3. The group wanted to thank the first responders for everything they do for the city, from responding to emergencies to promoting fire prevention at elementary schools.
