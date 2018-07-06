Rotarian and board member, Sally Byrum (left) was honored and recognized as The Rotary Club of Galveston's 2017-18 Rotarian of the Year at a recent club meeting. Club President Kristen Carlson presented the special award to Byrum for her commitment, exceptional service, and dedication to Rotary.
