Jonathan Cottrell, center, chairman of the Clear Creek Education Foundation is pictured with principals from the winning schools in the district as they celebrate the success of the 2019 Dine out to Donate event which raised $25,400 on Oct. 7. The foundation awarded a total of $5,500 to first, second and third place.
